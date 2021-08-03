Cancel
Oceanside Times

Live events Oceanside — what's coming up

Oceanside Times
Oceanside Times
 2 days ago

(OCEANSIDE, CA) Oceanside has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oceanside:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30jKXg_0bGQhg9b00

9/11 Never Forget. Half Marathon Run

Oceanside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1925 Oceanside Pier, Oceanside, CA 92054

This run is dedicated to our brothers and sisters that lost their lives on September 11th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZjHDF_0bGQhg9b00

North County Health and Wellness Fair

Oceanside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Civic Center Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054

On August 12, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the Oceanside Chamber will hold its 14th Annual North County Health & Wellness Fair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yYjLy_0bGQhg9b00

Summer of Love Soiree

Oceanside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1839 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054

The year is 1969 & it's the Summer of (body) Love!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sb10t_0bGQhg9b00

Arrowood Summer Championship

Oceanside, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5201 Village Dr, Oceanside, CA

Tee: Ace span (6,292 yds - Par 71) Arrowood is a championship golf course open to the public, offering a distinctive experience in the hills overlooking coastal North County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKegM_0bGQhg9b00

Oside Flavor Presented by The Osider & PierClub Day Party

Oceanside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 2323 Goat Hill Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054

Sample Oceanside's finest restaurants, bakeries & breweries all in one place!

