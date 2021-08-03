Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Ancestral Dravidian languages in Indus Civilization: ultraconserved Dravidian tooth-word reveals deep linguistic ancestry and supports genetics

By Ansumali Mukhopadhyay, Bahata
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volume 8, Article number: 193 (2021) Cite this article. Ever since the discovery of Indus valley civilization, scholars have debated the linguistic identities of its people. This study analyzes numerous archaeological, linguistic, archaeogenetic and historical evidences to claim that the words used for elephant (like, ‘pīri’, ‘pīru’) in Bronze Age Mesopotamia, the elephant-word used in the Hurrian part of an Amarna letter of ca. 1400 BC, and the ivory-word (‘pîruš’) recorded in certain sixth century BC Old Persian documents, were all originally borrowed from ‘pīlu’, a Proto-Dravidian elephant-word, which was prevalent in the Indus valley civilization, and was etymologically related to the Proto-Dravidian tooth-word ‘*pal’ and its alternate forms (‘*pīl’/‘*piḷ’/‘*pel’). This paper argues that there is sufficient morphophonemic evidence of an ancient Dravidian ‘*piḷ’/‘*pīl’-based root, which meant ‘splitting/crushing’, and was semantically related to the meanings ‘tooth/tusk’. This paper further observes that ‘pīlu’ is among the most ancient and common phytonyms of the toothbrush tree Salvadora persica, which is a characteristic flora of Indus valley, and whose roots and twigs have been widely used as toothbrush in IVC regions since antiquity. This study claims that this phytonym ‘pīlu’ had also originated from the same Proto-Dravidian tooth-word, and argues that since IVC people had named their toothbrush trees and tuskers (elephants) using a Proto-Dravidian tooth-word, and since these names were widely used across IVC regions, a significant population of Indus valley civilization must have used that Proto-Dravidian tooth-word in their daily communication. Since ‘tooth’ belongs to the core non-borrowable ultraconserved vocabulary of a speech community, its corollary is that a significant population of IVC spoke certain ancestral Dravidian languages. Important insights from recent archaeogenetic studies regarding possible migration of Proto-Dravidian speakers from Indus valley to South India also corroborate the findings of this paper.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dravidian Languages#Foreign Languages#African Elephant#Language#Indus Civilization#Ultraconserved Dravidian#Hurrian#Persian#Proto Dravidian#Ivc#Punjabi#Sindhi#Marwari#Gujarati#Iranian#Chinese#Proto Indo Aryan#Indian#Munda#Parpola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Science
Related
SciencePosted by
Salon

Dalit scientists face barriers in India’s top science institutes

In the summer of 1976, 26-year-old Raosaheb Kale entered the School of Life Sciences at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, alongside about 34 other incoming doctoral students. At the time, a committee of teachers at the school would review the students' records and assign each to a Ph.D. supervisor to mentor them through graduate school. When the school posted the list of assignments, Kale scanned the piece of paper: Every single student, he said, had been matched with a supervisor, except for him.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

Uber Launches In-App Free Language Learning & Career Support For Drivers & Delivery People

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced new global resources for drivers and delivery people who use Uber-- expanding the app to be a place where people can also learn a new language and further their education, and where their achievements driving or delivering with Uber can help them get another job. More information is available here .
Mental Healthpnas.org

Historical language records reveal a surge of cognitive distortions in recent decades

Edited by Susan T. Fiske, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ, and approved June 15, 2021 (received for review February 1, 2021) Individuals with depression are prone to maladaptive patterns of thinking, known as cognitive distortions, whereby they think about themselves, the world, and the future in overly negative and inaccurate ways. These distortions are associated with marked changes in an individual’s mood, behavior, and language. We hypothesize that societies can undergo similar changes in their collective psychology that are reflected in historical records of language use. Here, we investigate the prevalence of textual markers of cognitive distortions in over 14 million books for the past 125 y and observe a surge of their prevalence since the 1980s, to levels exceeding those of the Great Depression and both World Wars. This pattern does not seem to be driven by changes in word meaning, publishing and writing standards, or the Google Books sample. Our results suggest a recent societal shift toward language associated with cognitive distortions and internalizing disorders.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations

Here’s Where the Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading. Now that the Lambda version of the coronavirus has become the prevalent strain in Peru and continues to circulate over most of South America, health officials are beginning to track its progress. Preliminary data suggest the variant, also known as the...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Sciencecitizensjournal.us

China’s Next More Dangerous Bioweapon And How The U.S. Is Helping Them Build It

Since the 1990s, U.S. universities and research institutions have been colonized by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) scientists. Through a process we call “scientific chain migration,” the first wave of CCP and PLA scientists, once established in laboratories in the U.S., invite their colleagues, who now have created a critical mass of CCP and PLA scientists in the U.S. collaborating with scientists in China linked to its biowarfare program, all supplemented with U.S. funding, skills, and knowledge.
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

As the Taliban advances in Afghanistan, Central Asian leaders issue a warning.

As the Taliban advances in Afghanistan, Central Asian leaders issue a warning. At a regional conference on Friday, the leaders of five Central Asian countries raised the alarm about the spiraling conflict in neighboring Afghanistan, as US-led forces withdraw and the Taliban advance. The negotiations in Turkmenistan’s Avaza, on the...
LifestylePosted by
Fox News

Indonesia building its own 'Jurassic Park' despite warnings

Construction on an Indonesian tourism project dubbed "Jurassic Park" on social media will continue, the Southeast Asian country's environment ministry said on Thursday, despite UNESCO warnings the plans could have a negative environmental impact. Work on a series of tourism projects in Indonesia's Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage...
Worldalthealthworks.com

Korean Researchers Find Natural Substance Inhibiting the Mutation of COVID-19

The coronavirus situation has made front-page headlines across the world, as lawmakers, doctors, and politicians continue to debate the best way to keep the virus contained. Despite the world’s focus on finding new ways to combat the disease, very little if any attention is being paid to natural substances that could aid in this quest, even though nearly 80 percent of the top 150 prescription drugs were derived from plant based sources according to a 1997 report from the Ecology Society of America.
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

Air Force chief master sergeant dies in Kuwait

An Air Force chief master sergeant died in Kuwait this week, the Department of Defense announced Thursday. Chief Master Sgt. Tresse Z. King, 54, died Tuesday in a non-combat-related incident at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, a Department of Defense news release stated. No further details about the...
Futurity

Farmers kept cows close in Bronze Age China

Meat and dairy played a more significant role in human diets in Bronze Age China than previously thought, a new study shows. The movements of ancient crop and animal domesticates across prehistoric Eurasia are well-documented in the archaeological record. What is less well understood: How Bronze Age farmers and herders incorporated newly introduced domesticates—like cows from southwestern Asia—into their long-standing animal husbandry and culinary traditions.
Environmenttheedgemarkets.com

Indonesia’s Mount Merapi erupts, spewing hot ash

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (Aug 8): Mount Merapi, located on the borders of Indonesia's Central Java and Yogyakarta provinces, erupted on Sunday. The mountain unleashed a cloud of ashes, and lava flowed down its slopes, reported Anadolu Agency (AA), citing officials. Noise from the volcano could be heard from a few kilometres...
Scienceastrobiology.com

Selenium May Support Deep Microbial Life In Earth's Continental Crust

International drilling efforts over the last decades into the seafloor have provided increasing evidence for the existence of an extensive deep biosphere below the seafloor. There, circulating fluids in the sub-seafloor deliver chemical compounds from which energy is produced to fuel microbial life in such deep ecosystems. Our understanding of the role of such chemolithotrophic microbes in the continental deep biosphere, however, is much more limited due to poor accessibility.
Gardeningslashdot.org

A Plant That 'Cannot Die' Reveals Its Genetic Secrets

Events in the genome of Welwitschia have given it the ability to survive in an unforgiving desert for thousands of years. From a report:. The longest-lived leaves in the plant kingdom can be found only in the harsh, hyperarid desert that crosses the boundary between southern Angola and northern Namibia. A desert is not, of course, the most hospitable place for living things to grow anything, let alone leafy greens, but the Namib Desert -- the world's oldest with parts receiving less than two inches of precipitation a year -- is where Welwitschia calls home. In Afrikaans, the plant is named "tweeblaarkanniedood," which means "two leaves that cannot die." The naming is apt: Welwitschia grows only two leaves -- and continuously -- in a lifetime that can last millenniums. "Most plants develop a leaf, and that's it," said Andrew Leitch, a plant geneticist at Queen Mary University of London. "This plant can live thousands of years, and it never stops growing. When it does stop growing, it's dead."
WildlifeNature.com

Metagenomic approaches reveal differences in genetic diversity and relative abundance of nitrifying bacteria and archaea in contrasting soils

The abundance and phylogenetic diversity of functional genes involved in nitrification were assessed in Rothamsted field plots under contrasting management regimes—permanent bare fallow, grassland, and arable (wheat) cultivation maintained for more than 50 years. Metagenome and metatranscriptome analysis indicated nitrite oxidizing bacteria (NOB) were more abundant than ammonia oxidizing archaea (AOA) and bacteria (AOB) in all soils. The most abundant AOA and AOB in the metagenomes were, respectively, Nitrososphaera and Ca. Nitrososcosmicus (family Nitrososphaeraceae) and Nitrosospira and Nitrosomonas (family Nitrosomonadaceae). The most abundant NOB were Nitrospira including the comammox species Nitrospira inopinata, Ca. N. nitrificans and Ca. N. nitrosa. Anammox bacteria were also detected. Nitrospira and the AOA Nitrososphaeraceae showed most transcriptional activity in arable soil. Similar numbers of sequences were assigned to the amoA genes of AOA and AOB, highest in the arable soil metagenome and metatranscriptome; AOB amoA reads included those from comammox Nitrospira clades A and B, in addition to Nitrosomonadaceae. Nitrification potential assessed in soil from the experimental sites (microcosms amended or not with DCD at concentrations inhibitory to AOB but not AOA), was highest in arable samples and lower in all assays containing DCD, indicating AOB were responsible for oxidizing ammonium fertilizer added to these soils.

Comments / 0

Community Policy