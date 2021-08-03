Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownsville News Watch

Brownsville calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Brownsville News Watch
Brownsville News Watch
 2 days ago

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) Brownsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brownsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YY5yR_0bGQhbjy00

"Profundidades Femeninas": Works by Jocelyn Torres and Carla Santillana

Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1400 E Madison St Suite 3, Brownsville, TX

La Chicharra Studio proudly presents "Profundidades Femeninas" featuring the artwork of Jocelyn Torres and Carla Santillana. "Profundidades Femeninas" opens Friday, August 6, 2021 at 6 pm. The...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XLTdC_0bGQhbjy00

Cornhole Tournament

Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Cornhole Tournament!! Every 4th Sunday of the month! FREE ENTRY, and CASH PRIZES! 7 PM - 10 PM Live Music the whole time and 7 Food Trucks! You may also like the following events from The Broken...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mY7y7_0bGQhbjy00

Tour date: Broken Sprocket!!!

Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Tour date: Broken Sprocket!!! at Brownsville, Texas, United States on Wed Aug 04 2021 at 06:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPk6s_0bGQhbjy00

Night Hike

Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1000 New Carmen Ave, Brownsville, TX

Night Hike at Resaca de la Palma State Park, 1000 New Carmen Ave, Brownsville, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 08:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35xEGl_0bGQhbjy00

Main Branch- Story Time

Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2600 Central Blvd, Brownsville, TX

Stop by the Main Branch Library for an hour of stories, songs, and crafts.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Brownsville News Watch

Brownsville News Watch

Brownsville, TX
222
Followers
339
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brownsville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brownsville#Live Events#Brownsville#The Main Branch Library
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
Posted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
Posted by
The Hill

Schumer moves to shut down debate on $1T infrastructure bill

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is teeing up a Saturday vote to wind down debate on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, with senators hoping to pass the legislation as soon as this weekend. Schumer on Thursday night moved to arrange the vote for Saturday, where he’ll need 60...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Posted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Posted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy