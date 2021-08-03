Brownsville calendar: Events coming up

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) Brownsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brownsville:

"Profundidades Femeninas": Works by Jocelyn Torres and Carla Santillana Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1400 E Madison St Suite 3, Brownsville, TX

La Chicharra Studio proudly presents "Profundidades Femeninas" featuring the artwork of Jocelyn Torres and Carla Santillana. "Profundidades Femeninas" opens Friday, August 6, 2021 at 6 pm. The...

Cornhole Tournament Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Cornhole Tournament!! Every 4th Sunday of the month! FREE ENTRY, and CASH PRIZES! 7 PM - 10 PM Live Music the whole time and 7 Food Trucks! You may also like the following events from The Broken...

Tour date: Broken Sprocket!!! Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Tour date: Broken Sprocket!!! at Brownsville, Texas, United States on Wed Aug 04 2021 at 06:00 pm

Night Hike Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1000 New Carmen Ave, Brownsville, TX

Night Hike at Resaca de la Palma State Park, 1000 New Carmen Ave, Brownsville, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 08:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Main Branch- Story Time Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2600 Central Blvd, Brownsville, TX

Stop by the Main Branch Library for an hour of stories, songs, and crafts.