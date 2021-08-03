Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene Voice

Events on the Eugene calendar

Posted by 
Eugene Voice
Eugene Voice
 2 days ago

(EUGENE, OR) Eugene has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Eugene area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4SZo_0bGQharF00

United Way's 75th Anniversary Kickoff in the Park!

Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 Day Island Road, Eugene, OR 97401

Free, family-friendly celebration of United Way's anniversary and unveiling of bold plans for our 75th year.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDoSk_0bGQharF00

Connection instead of completion- love your way into a healthy relationship

Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Online via Zoom, Eugene, OR 97401

Stop looking for your other half - become whole, and form a healthy relationship with another whole

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxRP1_0bGQharF00

2021 Day of the Dog 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5!

Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Eugene, OR 97401

Thursday, August 26th, 2021 is International Dog Day! To help celebrate, we are hosting our fifth annual Day of the Dog virtual race!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OWlbX_0bGQharF00

Authentic Relating Games IN PERSON in Eugene, OR with Laureli & Chris

Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 352 West 12th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401

We'll do specially crafted activities called AR Games. These are designed to help us get in touch with ourselves in the moment & each other

Learn More

Comments / 0

Eugene Voice

Eugene Voice

Eugene, OR
148
Followers
351
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eugene Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Day#Live Events#United Way#Zoom#Ar Games
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
Posted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
Posted by
The Hill

Schumer moves to shut down debate on $1T infrastructure bill

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is teeing up a Saturday vote to wind down debate on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, with senators hoping to pass the legislation as soon as this weekend. Schumer on Thursday night moved to arrange the vote for Saturday, where he’ll need 60...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Posted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Posted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy