Events on the Eugene calendar

(EUGENE, OR) Eugene has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Eugene area:

United Way's 75th Anniversary Kickoff in the Park! Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 Day Island Road, Eugene, OR 97401

Free, family-friendly celebration of United Way's anniversary and unveiling of bold plans for our 75th year.

Connection instead of completion- love your way into a healthy relationship Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Online via Zoom, Eugene, OR 97401

Stop looking for your other half - become whole, and form a healthy relationship with another whole

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Eugene, OR 97401

Thursday, August 26th, 2021 is International Dog Day! To help celebrate, we are hosting our fifth annual Day of the Dog virtual race!

Authentic Relating Games IN PERSON in Eugene, OR with Laureli & Chris Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 352 West 12th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401

We'll do specially crafted activities called AR Games. These are designed to help us get in touch with ourselves in the moment & each other