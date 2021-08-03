Live events coming up in Huntsville

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Live events are lining up on the Huntsville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Huntsville area:

Cut Throat Freak Show Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 415 Church Street NW, Ste 12-13, Huntsville, AL 35801

Cut Throat Freak Show makes their way back to Sidetracks Music Hall

Webinar - Why Microsoft 365 Backup is Critical in the Modern Age Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:40 AM

Address: 118 Jefferson Street South, Huntsville, AL 35801

Introduce you to the unique risks of not ensuring off-site backups

Southern Culture On The Skids Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 415 Church Street NW, Ste 12-13, Huntsville, AL 35801

Southern Culture On The Skids makes their way back to sidetracks

Fifty Shades Live|Huntsville, AL Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 415 Church Street Northwest, #Ste 13, Huntsville, AL 35801

A two hour long show that combines a perfect blend of music, high energy dance moves and theatrics, providing a spell bounding performance.

TAUK “Chaos Companion Tour” Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 415 Church Street NW, Ste 12-13, Huntsville, AL 35801

TAUK makes their way back to Sidetracks Music Hall with the “Chaos Companion Tour”