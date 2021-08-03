Cancel
Laredo, TX

Laredo events calendar

Laredo Today
Laredo Today
(LAREDO, TX) Live events are coming to Laredo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Laredo area:

Intocable

Laredo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 6700 Arena Blvd, Laredo, TX

Intocable SAT, Nov 27, 2021 @ 8:00 PM Sames Auto Arena, Laredo, TX

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Laredo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Laredo, TX 78040

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Twin Tribes: 2021 Ceremony Tour

Laredo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 920 Iturbide Street, #Suite A, Laredo, TX 78040

Twin Tribes from Brownsville, TX. will be kicking off their Autumnal tour with special guests Wing Tips from Chicago, IL.

The Harlem Globetrotters

Laredo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 6700 Arena Blvd, Laredo, TX

Buy Harlem Globetrotters Celebrity Court Pass tickets at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX for Aug 31, 2021 at Ticketmaster.

Cola Blanca Annual Awards Pachanga

Laredo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

IT'S TIME TO PACHANGA! We are incredibly excited to be BACK IN PERSON (safely of course) to celebrate our 2020/21 Season Contest Winners and enjoy a great night of fun, fellowship and hunting...

ABOUT

With Laredo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

