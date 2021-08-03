Live events Des Moines — what’s coming up

(DES MOINES, IA) Live events are lining up on the Des Moines calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Des Moines area:

Des Moines Fairytale Ball Des Moines, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 02:00 PM

Address: 713 Walnut Street, #UNIT 600, Des Moines, IA 50309

Join the Princesses for The Des Moines, IA Fairytale Ball! The event is hosted at the beautiful, magical, Tea Room Ballroom!

Cyclone Fanatic Premium Member Kickoff Party 2021 Des Moines, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 215 East 3rd Street, ##100, Des Moines, IA 50309

Kick off the 2021 Iowa State Football Season with other Cyclone Fanatic premium members, our staff and former Cyclones.

Satsang - Out Of The Woods Tour Des Moines, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 504 East Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

Satsang at Wooly's will be performing on Thursday, October 28th, 2021.

Tommy Castro & Marcia Ball Des Moines, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 504 East Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

Tommy Castro & Marcia Ball will be performing at Wooly's on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021.

Audiowaves: A Tribute To Audioslave Des Moines, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 504 East Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

Audiowaves: A Tribute To Audioslave will be performing at Wooly's on Friday, September 24th, 2021.