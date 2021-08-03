Cancel
Des Moines, IA

Live events Des Moines — what’s coming up

Des Moines Times
Des Moines Times
 2 days ago

(DES MOINES, IA) Live events are lining up on the Des Moines calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Des Moines area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i4VQD_0bGQhVOU00

Des Moines Fairytale Ball

Des Moines, IA

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 02:00 PM

Address: 713 Walnut Street, #UNIT 600, Des Moines, IA 50309

Join the Princesses for The Des Moines, IA Fairytale Ball! The event is hosted at the beautiful, magical, Tea Room Ballroom!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3937XB_0bGQhVOU00

Cyclone Fanatic Premium Member Kickoff Party 2021

Des Moines, IA

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 215 East 3rd Street, ##100, Des Moines, IA 50309

Kick off the 2021 Iowa State Football Season with other Cyclone Fanatic premium members, our staff and former Cyclones.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OARq7_0bGQhVOU00

Satsang - Out Of The Woods Tour

Des Moines, IA

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 504 East Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

Satsang at Wooly's will be performing on Thursday, October 28th, 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uKnhh_0bGQhVOU00

Tommy Castro & Marcia Ball

Des Moines, IA

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 504 East Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

Tommy Castro & Marcia Ball will be performing at Wooly's on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AGj9o_0bGQhVOU00

Audiowaves: A Tribute To Audioslave

Des Moines, IA

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 504 East Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

Audiowaves: A Tribute To Audioslave will be performing at Wooly's on Friday, September 24th, 2021.

Learn More

Des Moines Times

Des Moines Times

Des Moines, IA
With Des Moines Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

