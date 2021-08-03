Gainesville calendar: Coming events

(GAINESVILLE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Gainesville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gainesville:

TALLY X GNV TAKEOVER Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 920 Northwest 2nd Street, Gainesville, FL 32601

TWO CITIES ONE STAGE!! NEVER DONE BEFORE WE BRINGING THE 850 TO THE 352 FOR PREMIUM ENTERTAINMENT! YOU CAN’T MISS THIS!

19SEVENTYFLY Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 716 North Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601

The dopest throwback party of the year. Pull up and boogie with us as we take it back to the year 19SEVENTYFLY!

Tuesday Comedy Cellar Tuesdays @The Midnight by GainesvilleComedyShows Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 101 Southeast 2nd Place, #Suite 100, Gainesville, FL 32601

COMEDY CELLAR TUESDAYS The new Tuesday Comedy Show! @The Midnight Underground (new location) by Gainesville Comedy Shows

Infant CPR & Home Safety Classes Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 912 NE 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601

The NewboRN Home Visiting Program (NHVP) has partnered with Health & Safety Training Services to provide new parents that participated in NH

An Evening with Abolitionists Frederick Douglass and John Brown Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1013 Northwest 7 Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601

Frederick Douglass and Captain John Brown debate the raid on the federal arsenal Harpers Ferry, was it necessary to abolishing slavery?