Priyanka Chopra Is ‘So Proud’ to ‘Represent the Beauty of India’ as Bvlgari’s New Global Ambassador

By Samantha Holender
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Courtesy Solve Sudsbo

The beauty of bling! Bvlgari has tapped Priyanka Chopra Jonas as their newest global ambassador — and the 39-year-old Indian actress couldn’t be more “proud” of her new role and it’s connection to her culture.

“The house of Bvlgari and India have a long rich history with many of their gems being sustainably sourced from my home country,” Chopra Jonas exclusively told Us Weekly. “This is something I connected on a very deeply with the brand, and it makes me feel so proud to represent the beauty of India in this small way.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Courtesy Solve Sudsbo

As part of her new role, the Quantico star will support “the amplification of its brand around the world, with a particular focus on the themes of women empowerment, diversity and inclusion,” according a press release.

In fact, the two parties have already teamed up to support India in it’s ongoing fight against COVID-19. Chopra Jonas founded Give India, a nonprofit organization, earlier this year to raise money for the healthcare industry. Bvlgari plans to help the Matrix 4 actress meet her company’s $3 million goal by making a donation to COVID relief in India.

Support and “love” for the country is part of what made this collaboration come to life.

“I have always admired and been fascinated by Bvlgari’s magnificent works of arts, so many of which celebrate some of the most precious resources of my homeland,” Chopra Jonas said in a press release. “From the rare colorful gemstones used in Bvlgari’s timeless jewelry creations, to the scented flowers which become the main ingredients of its luxurious fragrances, we connect so organically over our love for India and the beauty it has to offer.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Courtesy Solve Sudsbo

The actress went on to explain that she does her best to align with “brands that recognize their immense social responsibly.” And given Bvlgari’s continued efforts toward sustainable farming and work to support children in need, the partnership felt organic.

In light of the partnership, it’s safe to say that Chopra Jonas will be seriously blinged out in red carpets to come. Even prior to her formal role as global ambassador, she turned to the jewelry house for jewels.

At the Billboard Music Awards in May, the actress shimmered in 40 carats of Bvlgari diamonds. She donned pink gold earrings, totaling 14.18 carats, two rose gold rings and a show stopping Serpenti Misteriosi Pallini watch which had a whopping 24.9 carats.

