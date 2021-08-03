Live events coming up in Chattanooga
(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Chattanooga has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Chattanooga area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 1 Carter Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402
Come out and support your local Hair Stylist , upcoming Fashion Designers and Clothing Boutiques all in one room having a great time!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 1386 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402
Hello Friends: We are excited to host the screening of Episode 11.08 of TWD. Doors will open at 6:30 PM and close after Talking Dead.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: East Martin Luther King Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37402
Join us on September 17th 2021 as WOW Chatt will be hosting the show of the summer!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Address: 201 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402
JOIN YOLLO GROUP SERVICES IN CHATTANOOGA, TN FOR THE 8th ANNUAL PARTY GRAS: BOTTLES AND BEADS EVENT! This is a GROWN folks party!
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: 222 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402
Come paint our twist on craft beer and Chattanooga! Enjoy a craft beer or house wine included in this price. Doors open at 6pm.
