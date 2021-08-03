Cancel
Chattanooga, TN

Live events coming up in Chattanooga

Chattanooga Voice
Chattanooga Voice
 2 days ago

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Chattanooga has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chattanooga area:

The Chattanooga Hair and Beauty Expo

Chattanooga, TN

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 Carter Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Come out and support your local Hair Stylist , upcoming Fashion Designers and Clothing Boutiques all in one room having a great time!

Nic & Norman's Chattanooga-October 3 2021-Episode 11.08

Chattanooga, TN

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1386 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Hello Friends: We are excited to host the screening of Episode 11.08 of TWD. Doors will open at 6:30 PM and close after Talking Dead.

WOW Chatt Concert Series 2021

Chattanooga, TN

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: East Martin Luther King Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Join us on September 17th 2021 as WOW Chatt will be hosting the show of the summer!

Party Gras VIII Bottles and Beads 2021

Chattanooga, TN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 201 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

JOIN YOLLO GROUP SERVICES IN CHATTANOOGA, TN FOR THE 8th ANNUAL PARTY GRAS: BOTTLES AND BEADS EVENT! This is a GROWN folks party!

Paint Night with Katie at Chattanooga Downtown Big River Grille

Chattanooga, TN

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 222 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Come paint our twist on craft beer and Chattanooga! Enjoy a craft beer or house wine included in this price. Doors open at 6pm.

Chattanooga Voice

Chattanooga Voice

Chattanooga, TN
With Chattanooga Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

