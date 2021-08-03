Live events coming up in Chattanooga

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Chattanooga has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chattanooga area:

The Chattanooga Hair and Beauty Expo Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 Carter Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Come out and support your local Hair Stylist , upcoming Fashion Designers and Clothing Boutiques all in one room having a great time!

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1386 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Hello Friends: We are excited to host the screening of Episode 11.08 of TWD. Doors will open at 6:30 PM and close after Talking Dead.

WOW Chatt Concert Series 2021 Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: East Martin Luther King Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Join us on September 17th 2021 as WOW Chatt will be hosting the show of the summer!

Party Gras VIII Bottles and Beads 2021 Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 201 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

JOIN YOLLO GROUP SERVICES IN CHATTANOOGA, TN FOR THE 8th ANNUAL PARTY GRAS: BOTTLES AND BEADS EVENT! This is a GROWN folks party!

Paint Night with Katie at Chattanooga Downtown Big River Grille Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 222 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Come paint our twist on craft beer and Chattanooga! Enjoy a craft beer or house wine included in this price. Doors open at 6pm.