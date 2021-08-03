Cancel
Ocala, FL

Live events Ocala — what's coming up

Ocala Updates
Ocala Updates
 2 days ago

(OCALA, FL) Live events are lining up on the Ocala calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ocala area:

Discovery Date Night

Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 701 Northeast Sanchez Avenue, Ocala, FL 34470

A different way to do Date Night! Adults be a kid for the night and enjoy refreshments as you explore Discovery Center!

Builders Round Table Meeting

Ocala, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 2710 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL

The Builder’s Roundtable is a service provided to all active members (builders, associates and affiliates) who are interested in improving their working relationships with Marion County and the...

Dystopia Rising: Florida August Live

Silver Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 19300 SE 3rd St, Silver Springs, FL

Dystopia Rising: Florida August Live is on Facebook. To connect with Dystopia Rising: Florida August Live, join Facebook today.

Fall Food Gardening

Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2232 Northeast Jacksonville Road, Ocala, FL 34470

This program covers the key information necessary to plan and implement a fall food garden successfully!

Young SINATRA - Direct from New York - Tony DiMeglio (from Rat Pack Undead)

Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jan 01, 05:30 PM

Address: 3130 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470

New York's Young Sinatra Tony DiMeglio LIVE in Ocala, Florida on January 18th & February 1st 2022

