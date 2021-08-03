Augusta events coming up

(AUGUSTA, GA) Live events are lining up on the Augusta calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Augusta:

VMRT SHOW Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 901 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901

40 Paintings | 8 sculptures | 6 garments All artworks by Artist Lexus Lewis Saturday September 25, 2021

Copy of Westside High School Class of 1980 40th Reunion Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1450 Greene Street, #Suite 600, Augusta, GA 30901

A evening to reconnect , reminisce and have a ball. We will have music, food, cash bar and a dance floor. We hope to see as many of our cla

Spiritual Happy Hour Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 818 4th Street, Augusta, GA 30901

VOOM Ministries present an opportunity for women to share, uplift and inspire in a safe confidential environment. Yes, this means YOU!

2021 GA Outdoor Recreation & Trail Summit Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 2 Tenth Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Join us in Augusta for a two-day summit celebrating how outdoor recreation and trails connect communities!