Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Augusta, GA

Augusta events coming up

Posted by 
Augusta News Watch
Augusta News Watch
 2 days ago

(AUGUSTA, GA) Live events are lining up on the Augusta calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Augusta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDnMK_0bGQhLoS00

VMRT SHOW

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 901 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901

40 Paintings | 8 sculptures | 6 garments All artworks by Artist Lexus Lewis Saturday September 25, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZb9W_0bGQhLoS00

Copy of Westside High School Class of 1980 40th Reunion

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1450 Greene Street, #Suite 600, Augusta, GA 30901

A evening to reconnect , reminisce and have a ball. We will have music, food, cash bar and a dance floor. We hope to see as many of our cla

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48NI0P_0bGQhLoS00

Spiritual Happy Hour

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 818 4th Street, Augusta, GA 30901

VOOM Ministries present an opportunity for women to share, uplift and inspire in a safe confidential environment. Yes, this means YOU!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SIf79_0bGQhLoS00

2021 GA Outdoor Recreation & Trail Summit

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 2 Tenth Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Join us in Augusta for a two-day summit celebrating how outdoor recreation and trails connect communities!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Augusta News Watch

Augusta News Watch

Augusta, GA
383
Followers
358
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Augusta News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dance Floor#Cash Bar#Ga 30901 Voom Ministries#Sun Nov 11#Ga 30901 Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy