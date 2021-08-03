Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, NC

Live events coming up in Fayetteville

Posted by 
Fayetteville Times
Fayetteville Times
 2 days ago

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Fayetteville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fayetteville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0szkP6_0bGQhJ3000

August 4th Friday Downtown Fayetteville & The District Vibe

Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 222 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Join us for the August 4th Friday Downtown Fayetteville & The District Vibe!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cQl5K_0bGQhJ3000

INAUGURAL FALL GALA

Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 109 Green Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Each year The Washington Apparel Company hosts it's fall/winter ball. A formal evening of fun and fashion as we present our upcoming looks.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWBEe_0bGQhJ3000

Family Reset: Cape Fear Botanical Gardens

Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 536 North Eastern Boulevard, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Join the USO in an event designed just for military kids. You must have at least one child between 6 and 16 to participate.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KW9Co_0bGQhJ3000

WaxologyByDee Advanced Body Waxing CEU Class $100

Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 105 Donaldson Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Full Body Waxing Continuing Education Class! $100. Fun and informative class on making an amazing living removing unwanted body hair!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Adj5W_0bGQhJ3000

The District Summer Market

Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 335 Ray Avenue, Fayetteville, NC 28301

The District Summer Market will be a place to find market wares, food, beverages, FREE entertainment, and activities at Festival Park!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville, NC
423
Followers
346
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fayetteville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
Fayetteville, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Uso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy