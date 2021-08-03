Live events coming up in Fayetteville

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Fayetteville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fayetteville area:

August 4th Friday Downtown Fayetteville & The District Vibe Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 222 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Join us for the August 4th Friday Downtown Fayetteville & The District Vibe!

INAUGURAL FALL GALA Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 109 Green Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Each year The Washington Apparel Company hosts it's fall/winter ball. A formal evening of fun and fashion as we present our upcoming looks.

Family Reset: Cape Fear Botanical Gardens Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 536 North Eastern Boulevard, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Join the USO in an event designed just for military kids. You must have at least one child between 6 and 16 to participate.

WaxologyByDee Advanced Body Waxing CEU Class $100 Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 105 Donaldson Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Full Body Waxing Continuing Education Class! $100. Fun and informative class on making an amazing living removing unwanted body hair!

The District Summer Market Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 335 Ray Avenue, Fayetteville, NC 28301

The District Summer Market will be a place to find market wares, food, beverages, FREE entertainment, and activities at Festival Park!