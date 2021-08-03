Santa Rosa calendar: Events coming up

(SANTA ROSA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Santa Rosa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Santa Rosa area:

Santa Rosa Community Farmers' Market Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 1501 Farmers Ln, Santa Rosa, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Wednesdays, 9AM - 1:30PMSaturdays, 8:30AM - 1PMLocation: Farmers Lane Plaza, 1501 Farmers Lane

Gran Bailazo Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3660 Stony Point Rd, Santa Rosa, CA

Find the cheapest flights and accommodation options and get your tickets for Gran Bailazo at Casa del Mar in Santa Rosa, CA, United States Of America on Fri, 06, Aug, 2021 on GigsGuide.

One-on-One Tech Help Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 2604 Ventura Ave, Santa Rosa, CA

Bridging the digital divide, one technology session at a time. Reduciendo la brecha digital, una sesión de tecnología a la vez. Get free help with your technology needs! All ages, all devices, all...

Hoot ‘n Howl: Night Critters of the Laguna Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Bats, owls and spiders, oh my! Celebrate all things nocturnal with this Halloween-themed exploration at the Laguna Environmental Center.

Regular Commission Meeting Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

The agenda will be posted 3 days prior to the meeting.