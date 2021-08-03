Cancel
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa calendar: Events coming up

Santa Rosa Bulletin
Santa Rosa Bulletin
 2 days ago

(SANTA ROSA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Santa Rosa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Santa Rosa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49d9DY_0bGQhFW600

Santa Rosa Community Farmers' Market

Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 1501 Farmers Ln, Santa Rosa, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Wednesdays, 9AM - 1:30PMSaturdays, 8:30AM - 1PMLocation: Farmers Lane Plaza, 1501 Farmers Lane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15yi6m_0bGQhFW600

Gran Bailazo

Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3660 Stony Point Rd, Santa Rosa, CA

Find the cheapest flights and accommodation options and get your tickets for Gran Bailazo at Casa del Mar in Santa Rosa, CA, United States Of America on Fri, 06, Aug, 2021 on GigsGuide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lG9Wh_0bGQhFW600

One-on-One Tech Help

Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 2604 Ventura Ave, Santa Rosa, CA

Bridging the digital divide, one technology session at a time. Reduciendo la brecha digital, una sesión de tecnología a la vez. Get free help with your technology needs! All ages, all devices, all...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H84br_0bGQhFW600

Hoot ‘n Howl: Night Critters of the Laguna

Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Bats, owls and spiders, oh my! Celebrate all things nocturnal with this Halloween-themed exploration at the Laguna Environmental Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUjkQ_0bGQhFW600

Regular Commission Meeting

Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

The agenda will be posted 3 days prior to the meeting.

Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa, CA
With Santa Rosa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

