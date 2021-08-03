Live events on the horizon in Savannah
(SAVANNAH, GA) Savannah is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Savannah:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 601 Turner Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31401
Connect with fellow alumni, tour the latest exhibitions, and learn about alumni and museum membership benefits.
Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 03:00 PM
Address: 15 East Liberty, Savannah, GA 31401
The National Sailing Programs Symposium (NSPS) is the premier event for sailing education in the United States. NSPS is the only conference
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 412 Williamson Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Shop local and meet the makers of your next favorite piece!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 AM
Address: 301 Williamson Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Savannah asked us for this show, so you got it!
Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 06:00 PM
Address: 700 Drayton Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Taste the flavors of the islands in this 700 Kitchen Cooking School class!
