Savannah, GA

Live events on the horizon in Savannah

Savannah Times
Savannah Times
 2 days ago

(SAVANNAH, GA) Savannah is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Savannah:

SCAD Savannah Alumni Athletic Reception

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 601 Turner Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31401

Connect with fellow alumni, tour the latest exhibitions, and learn about alumni and museum membership benefits.

National Sailing Programs Symposium 2022

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Address: 15 East Liberty, Savannah, GA 31401

The National Sailing Programs Symposium (NSPS) is the premier event for sailing education in the United States. NSPS is the only conference

Last Drop of Summer Mini Makers Market

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 412 Williamson Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Shop local and meet the makers of your next favorite piece!

DirtySnatcha X Rico Act at Elan Savannah (Sat, Nov 20th)

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Address: 301 Williamson Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Savannah asked us for this show, so you got it!

Grand Tour: Caribbean Cooking Class

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 700 Drayton Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Taste the flavors of the islands in this 700 Kitchen Cooking School class!

ABOUT

With Savannah Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

