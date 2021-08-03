Anchorage events calendar

(ANCHORAGE, AK) Anchorage has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Anchorage:

Mr. Vegas live at Williwaw Social Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 609 F Street, Anchorage, AK 99501

Williwaw Social and Total Rebel Sound Presents: Mr Vegas on his “My Story Summer Tour” with local DJ Militant

STRFKR - Anchorage Block Party Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 609 F Street, Anchorage, AK 99501

STRFKR - A Downtown Anchorage Block Party! Presented by Showdown Love, lasers, lights, and dancing. Join us for the return of STRFKR

Speed Date in Anchorage | Singles Event | Who Do You Relish? Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 320 West 5th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

Speed Date in Anchorage | Singles Event | Who Do You Relish?

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl - Anchorage Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 338 West 4th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Craw! - Don't Miss The Biggest Crawl Of The Year!

An Evening of Spoken Word ..the return of Wisdom Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 1020 West 12th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

An evening of Spoken Word..the return of poet WISDOM to the Anchorage stage!