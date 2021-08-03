Coming soon: Fort Myers events

(FORT MYERS, FL) Fort Myers has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Myers area:

Florida Master Gardener Volunteer Training Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2166 Virginia Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33901

This fourteen-week class lecture series and hands-on training taught by UF/IFAS Extension Agents and Extension Faculty will include topics s

S.W.FL. Leading Ladies Breast Cancer Fundraiser Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1811 Royal Palm Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33901

EVERYONE is welcome to join us to "Save the TaTa's" a Walk for Awareness

Clerk Professional Headshots Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 2201 Second Street, 3rd Floor Communications, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Get a new professional headshot while supporting the United Way!

"Financially Fit" JUNIOR EDITION Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3592 Broadway, SUITE 130, Fort Myers, FL 33901

3rd Annual Financially Fit "Junior Edition" Learning Financial literacy, freedom, and balance as you grow

Sip & Shop Party! Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1544 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Join us on August 21st for our Sip and Shop Party!