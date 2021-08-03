Boston events coming soon

(BOSTON, MA) Live events are lining up on the Boston calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Boston:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Boston, MA 02108

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 25 School St, Boston, MA 02108

Do You Relish? | Speed Dating Boston (32-44) | Singles Event | Seen on VH1

Renew: A UniteBoston Backyard Concert Series Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: Various Locations, Boston, MA 02108

Join us for a series of collaborative backyard concerts / open mic sessions highlighting local Christian artists

Hideout Comedy presents Daniel Van Kirk Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1 Union Street, Boston, MA 02108

Hideout Comedy presents Daniel Van Kirk (Bob's Burgers, The NFL Network, Pen Pals, Dumb People Town)

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 25 School St, Boston, MA 02108

Fancy A Go? Speed Date in Boston (26-38) | Singles Event | Saturday Night