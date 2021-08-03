Cancel
Amarillo, TX

What’s up Amarillo: Local events calendar

Amarillo News Alert
Amarillo News Alert
 2 days ago

(AMARILLO, TX) Live events are coming to Amarillo.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Amarillo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Quruc_0bGQgycO00

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Amarillo

Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Amarillo, TX 79101

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvHyY_0bGQgycO00

Non Profit Networking Luncheon

Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1721 South Tyler Street, Amarillo, TX 79102

Working together to extend our reach and collectively serve our community in the best way possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZeXiH_0bGQgycO00

Graduation 2021

Amarillo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

AISD Summer Graduation August 8, 2021 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm Grand Plaza Entrance #11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kkFqQ_0bGQgycO00

2021 Una Gran Cena

Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1615 South Roberts Street, Amarillo, TX 79102

Amarillo Wesley Community Center’s (AWCC) is celebrating 70 years of service!

*AISD Convocation

Amarillo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

*AISD Convocation August 6, 2021 8:30 am - 12:00 pm Coliseum Entrance #5, 7, 8 & 10 *Private Event

