Shreveport, LA

Coming soon: Shreveport events

Shreveport Dispatch
 2 days ago

(SHREVEPORT, LA) Shreveport is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shreveport:

"Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier" Ambassador Tour - Chillin' On Line Avenue

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 629 Spring Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

Take a break from the hot summer days and chill out with us as we explore and experience ten miles of Line Avenue – Shreveport's Main Street

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Shreveport

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Shreveport, LA 71101

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

Summer Camp Slash Fest: Murder Mystery Dinner

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1200 Marshall Street, #500, Shreveport, LA 71101

Theatre Macabre Murder Mystery Dinner at Red River Brewpub! Meet your camp counselors on FRIDAY THE 13TH and find who the slasher is!

SB Steppers Flappers & Dapper Dons 4th Dance Confe

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 315 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport, LA 71101

Fellowship, instruction, and great time learning line dances and partner dancing!!!

Shreveport Dispatch

With Shreveport Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

