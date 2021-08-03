Coming soon: Shreveport events
(SHREVEPORT, LA) Shreveport is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shreveport:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 629 Spring Street, Shreveport, LA 71101
Take a break from the hot summer days and chill out with us as we explore and experience ten miles of Line Avenue – Shreveport's Main Street
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: Virtual Event, Shreveport, LA 71101
I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 1200 Marshall Street, #500, Shreveport, LA 71101
Theatre Macabre Murder Mystery Dinner at Red River Brewpub! Meet your camp counselors on FRIDAY THE 13TH and find who the slasher is!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Address: 315 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport, LA 71101
Fellowship, instruction, and great time learning line dances and partner dancing!!!
