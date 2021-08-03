Live events coming up in Syracuse

(SYRACUSE, NY) Syracuse has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Syracuse:

2021 Hope & Heels Fashion Show and Brunch Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 E Onondaga St, Syracuse, NY 13202

Hope & Heels Fashion Show and Brunch benefits ovarian cancer. Enjoy shopping, raffles, silent auction, cocktails, beautiful spring fashions

CTLE In-person Class: Addressing Grief and Trauma in Education Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 400 South Salina Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

NYSED CTLE 5hr In-person Class: Addressing Grief and Trauma in Education. How to navigate and help our students, taught by Thomas M. Royal

Fast Track to Business Start-Up Workshop Syracuse, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: Mulroy Hall, 4926 Onondaga Rd, Syracuse, NY

The Fast Track to Business Start-Up Workshop is an intensive 20 hour, virtual workshop* that is offered over a 3 day period. This workshop will be taught by a certified New York State Small...

Staind Syracuse, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 490 Restoration Way, Syracuse, NY

Gametime is offering last-minute concert tickets to Korn at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, NY

Los Blancos at Middle Ages Syracuse, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 120 Wilkinson St, Syracuse, NY

Los Blancos will be performing from 4pm until 7pm at Middle Ages Brewing Company -No Cover- More about the band: https://www.casablancos.com/ Los Blancos rips through Blues, Soul, Rockin' Zydeco...