Syracuse, NY

Live events coming up in Syracuse

Syracuse News Beat
Syracuse News Beat
 2 days ago

(SYRACUSE, NY) Syracuse has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Syracuse:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rePxt_0bGQgpfr00

2021 Hope & Heels Fashion Show and Brunch

Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 E Onondaga St, Syracuse, NY 13202

Hope & Heels Fashion Show and Brunch benefits ovarian cancer. Enjoy shopping, raffles, silent auction, cocktails, beautiful spring fashions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TB6b_0bGQgpfr00

CTLE In-person Class: Addressing Grief and Trauma in Education

Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 400 South Salina Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

NYSED CTLE 5hr In-person Class: Addressing Grief and Trauma in Education. How to navigate and help our students, taught by Thomas M. Royal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZ4fs_0bGQgpfr00

Fast Track to Business Start-Up Workshop

Syracuse, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: Mulroy Hall, 4926 Onondaga Rd, Syracuse, NY

The Fast Track to Business Start-Up Workshop is an intensive 20 hour, virtual workshop* that is offered over a 3 day period. This workshop will be taught by a certified New York State Small...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p84N3_0bGQgpfr00

Staind

Syracuse, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 490 Restoration Way, Syracuse, NY

Gametime is offering last-minute concert tickets to Korn at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnp6x_0bGQgpfr00

Los Blancos at Middle Ages

Syracuse, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 120 Wilkinson St, Syracuse, NY

Los Blancos will be performing from 4pm until 7pm at Middle Ages Brewing Company -No Cover- More about the band: https://www.casablancos.com/ Los Blancos rips through Blues, Soul, Rockin' Zydeco...

Comments / 0

Syracuse, NY
ABOUT

With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

