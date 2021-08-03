What’s up Mobile: Local events calendar

(MOBILE, AL) Live events are lining up on the Mobile calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mobile:

Vintage USO Stars & Stripes Jubilee Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 2703 Battleship Parkway, Mobile, AL 36602

A night featuring the best music and atmosphere of the 1940's USO era! Come dressed in your 40's attire and enjoy an evening to remember.

1st Annual Odd Ball Benefit for LGS Ovarian Cancer Research Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 359 Church Street, Mobile, AL 36602

The 2021 1st annual Odd Ball is a birthday benefit to raise funds for MD Anderson's Moon Shots Program for Low Grade Serous Research.

Theory of a Deadman Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 219 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL 36602

Theory returns to Soul Kitchen in Mobile, AL on September 16th! They'll be joined by special guest Cory Marks.

11th Annual Gulf Coast Trauma Symposium Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 02:30 PM

Address: 51 North Water Street, Mobile, AL 36602

Gulf Coast Trauma Symposium William A.L. Mitchell Endowed Lectureship John Campbell Tribute Lecture August 18-19, 2020 Battle House Hotel