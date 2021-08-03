What’s up Mobile: Local events calendar
(MOBILE, AL) Live events are lining up on the Mobile calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mobile:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 2703 Battleship Parkway, Mobile, AL 36602
A night featuring the best music and atmosphere of the 1940's USO era! Come dressed in your 40's attire and enjoy an evening to remember.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 359 Church Street, Mobile, AL 36602
The 2021 1st annual Odd Ball is a birthday benefit to raise funds for MD Anderson's Moon Shots Program for Low Grade Serous Research.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 219 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL 36602
Theory returns to Soul Kitchen in Mobile, AL on September 16th! They'll be joined by special guest Cory Marks.
Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 02:30 PM
Address: 51 North Water Street, Mobile, AL 36602
Gulf Coast Trauma Symposium William A.L. Mitchell Endowed Lectureship John Campbell Tribute Lecture August 18-19, 2020 Battle House Hotel
Comments / 0