Sarasota, FL

Sarasota calendar: Coming events

 2 days ago

(SARASOTA, FL) Live events are coming to Sarasota.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sarasota area:

Cocktail Lab at Dive

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2881 Clark Road, #Unit 20, Sarasota, FL 34231

Ranging from classics like the Old Fashioned, our signature Pineapple Paper Plane, to exotic rums drinks you’ve probably never had!

Copy of Cocoon House Tour

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:15 PM

Address: 3575 Bayou Louise Lane, Sarasota, FL 34242

Tour the interior of Ralph Twitchell and Paul Rudolph's historic 1950 Healy Guest House, also known as the Cocoon House.

Flyte Band Tampa at BCKS 1947

Siesta Key, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5151 Ocean Blvd, Siesta Key, FL

Flyte Band Tampa returns to BCKS as the summer begins to wind down the party does not! Performing all of your favorites, Pop-Rock-Country-Disco, no shortage of fun this evening!

VIP Petcare at Pet Supermarket

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 4270 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 34233

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Zumba on the Key

Siesta Key, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Zumba on the Key is a 45-minute dance party workout on Siesta Key Beach...right there in the sand! \n

Sarasota, FL
