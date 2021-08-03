What’s up Boise: Local events calendar

(BOISE, ID) Live events are coming to Boise.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Boise:

Jo Koy Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 233 S Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID 83702

COMEDIAN JO KOY ANNOUNCES 2ND NORTH AMERICAN LEG TO JUST KIDDING WORLD TOUR

PROVOKER + DEATH BELLS Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:30 PM

Address: 111 N 11th St, Boise, ID 83702

Provoker and Death Bells bring their post-punk co-headline tour to Neurolux in Boise on November 14th.

Idaho Remodeling & Design Show Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Address: 850 West Front Street, Boise, ID 83702

Idaho's Premier Home Improvement Show is coming this spring to inspire you with hundreds of ideas for your remodeling project!

LUNA LUNA + BOYO + Lobo Lara Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 PM

Address: 430 S. 10th St, Boise, ID 83702

Bi-lingual Latinx indie band from Dallas, TX - LUNA LUNA to play all ages show at The Shredder in Boise with tourmates BOYO on November 20th