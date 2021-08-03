Cancel
Akron, OH

Akron calendar: What's coming up

Akron Times
Akron Times
 2 days ago

(AKRON, OH) Live events are lining up on the Akron calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Akron area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bt0x8_0bGQgf5p00

Speed Reading Class - Akron

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Akron, OH 44301

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29GVtH_0bGQgf5p00

Community Darkroom of Akron August Film Photography Photo Walk

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 South Main Street, Akron, OH 44308

Widows, Doors and Alley Ways. Guided film photography photo walks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1noEq5_0bGQgf5p00

ROO WEEKEND TAKEOVER CRWN NIGHT CLUB

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 271 Maiden Lane, Akron, OH 44308

UNIVERSITY OF AKRON ROO WEEKEND TAKE OVER CRWN NIGHT CLUB DOWNTOWN AKRON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cXSdK_0bGQgf5p00

Canal Cleanup

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 380 West Crosier Street, Akron, OH 44311

Join the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition for a Canal Cleanup at Summit Lake along the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qk0tr_0bGQgf5p00

15 60 75 NUMBERS BAND

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 111 North Main Street, Akron, OH 44308

The music "cannot be categorized", "cannot be defined", "is too original".

Akron Times

Akron Times

Akron, OH
