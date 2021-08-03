Cancel
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland events coming soon

Lakeland Digest
Lakeland Digest
(LAKELAND, FL) Lakeland is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lakeland:

Cookout

Lakeland, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 4202 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL

Free cookout benefitting CMA! Free beer and music by DJ Billy D.

Good Stuff Band LIVE

Lakeland, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 124 S Tennessee Ave, Lakeland, FL

This weekend we are welcoming back, Good Stuff Band, as they kick off our Saturday night with some great music! As always, NO cover! We will have our full food and drink menu available...

National Night Out Community Cookout

Lakeland, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1021 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL

We are partnering with the Lakeland Police Department and the City of Lakeland to host a Community Cookout for National Night Out! Join us for a lunch of hot dogs and chips, and enjoy crafts...

Summer Palooza 2021

Lakeland, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 701 W Lime St, Lakeland, FL

Central Florida's premier back to school event "Summer Palooza 2021" presented by New Beginnings High School will be held Saturday, August 7th, 10 AM - 2 PM at the RP Funding Center in the Purple...

The Royal Treatment with Belle

Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 214 Trader's Alley, Lakeland, FL 33801

Come join Belle for a makeover fit for royalty! Get the Royal Treatment and have some princess fun with Belle!

ABOUT

With Lakeland Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

