Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

Coming soon: Tallahassee events

Posted by 
Tallahassee Daily
Tallahassee Daily
 2 days ago

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Tallahassee calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tallahassee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJmCl_0bGQgdKN00

Real Men Wear Pink Reveal Party-SPONSORSHIP LEVELS click DETAILS ICON

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1500 Benjamin Chaires Road, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Join us September 24th. We reveal ypur Real Men WHoe Wear Pink. Taylor- Blackburn Fundation Presenting Sponsor

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gARlt_0bGQgdKN00

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Tallahassee

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Tallahassee, FL 32301

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkRKn_0bGQgdKN00

World of Beer-Tallahassee 1st Semi-Annual Beer Festival

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 830 East Lafayette Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301

World of Beer-Tallahassee is proud to bring our first beer festival to the capital city, with vast beer selections and several food options!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aee3K_0bGQgdKN00

1st Quarter

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 1105 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32301

1st quarter Back to school Gouyad August 28th at Studio D. Music by GC DJs ft Cloud ix.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cK1JU_0bGQgdKN00

Toosii : Thank you For Believing Tour Saturday October 23 @ BAJAS

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 2020 Pensacola st., Tallahassee, FL 32301

Toosii : Thank you For Believing Tour Saturday October 23 @ Potbelly’s

Learn More

Comments / 0

Tallahassee Daily

Tallahassee Daily

Tallahassee, FL
222
Followers
379
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tallahassee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Men#Live Events#Beer Festival#Studio D Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy