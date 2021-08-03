Coming soon: Tallahassee events

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Tallahassee calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tallahassee:

Real Men Wear Pink Reveal Party-SPONSORSHIP LEVELS click DETAILS ICON Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1500 Benjamin Chaires Road, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Join us September 24th. We reveal ypur Real Men WHoe Wear Pink. Taylor- Blackburn Fundation Presenting Sponsor

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Tallahassee Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Tallahassee, FL 32301

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

World of Beer-Tallahassee 1st Semi-Annual Beer Festival Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 830 East Lafayette Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301

World of Beer-Tallahassee is proud to bring our first beer festival to the capital city, with vast beer selections and several food options!

1st Quarter Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 1105 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32301

1st quarter Back to school Gouyad August 28th at Studio D. Music by GC DJs ft Cloud ix.

Toosii : Thank you For Believing Tour Saturday October 23 @ BAJAS Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 2020 Pensacola st., Tallahassee, FL 32301

Toosii : Thank you For Believing Tour Saturday October 23 @ Potbelly’s