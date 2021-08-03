What’s up Salem: Local events calendar

(SALEM, OR) Salem has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salem:

St Thomas' Sunday Service Salem, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 546 High Street Northeast, Salem, OR 97301

Join St Thomas for a Church Service every Sunday morning at 10am

Connection instead of completion- love your way into a healthy relationship Salem, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Online via Zoom, Salem, OR 97301

Stop looking for your other half - become whole, and form a healthy relationship with another whole

Sal & The Salamanders Salem, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Sal & The Salamanders at 1510 Fabry Rd SE, Salem, OR 97306-1106, United States on Fri Jul 30 2021 at 05:30 pm to 07:30 pm

2.5 Day Citizen Defender Bootcamp Salem, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

BECOME YOUR FAMILY’S SECURITY DETAIL Let’s face it, we are living in uncertain times, and possessing real skills in securing yourself and your family inside and outside the home has now become a...

Smokus Pocus: A 420 Magic Show Salem, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:15 PM

Address: 187 High Street Northeast, Salem, OR 97301

After a year of quarantine, it’s time to do fun shit.