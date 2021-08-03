Live events on the horizon in Lubbock
(LUBBOCK, TX) Lubbock has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Lubbock area:
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:30 PM
Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401
$20.00 Gift Certificates are only sold at our Historic Cactus Theater Box Office! Hours are Monday thru Friday from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401
The incomparable David Gaschen will headline and host the Caldwell Kids!!!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 1001 Main St., Ste. 403, Lubbock, TX 79401
Success Through Stillness is a transcendent meditation that promotes optimal health and well-being.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 1617 University Avenue, #b, Lubbock, TX 79401
Think you and your team has what it takes to be crowned the Kings/Queens of TV Show Trivia?.. Then come on down to Clouds to compete against
Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:30 PM
Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401
Remembering The King: From the Sun Years to Elvis Presley Blvd. featuring Moses Snow & Doug Church
