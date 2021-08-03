Cancel
Lubbock, TX

Live events on the horizon in Lubbock

Lubbock News Alert
 2 days ago

(LUBBOCK, TX) Lubbock has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lubbock area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ou2k_0bGQgZkL00

Gift Certificates for 2021

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

$20.00 Gift Certificates are only sold at our Historic Cactus Theater Box Office! Hours are Monday thru Friday from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t7kKF_0bGQgZkL00

The Caldwell Kids with David Gaschen present An Evening of Broadway’s Best

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

The incomparable David Gaschen will headline and host the Caldwell Kids!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NJInL_0bGQgZkL00

Success Through Stillness

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1001 Main St., Ste. 403, Lubbock, TX 79401

Success Through Stillness is a transcendent meditation that promotes optimal health and well-being.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HMFYU_0bGQgZkL00

RealDeal Trivia Night - TV Show Edition

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1617 University Avenue, #b, Lubbock, TX 79401

Think you and your team has what it takes to be crowned the Kings/Queens of TV Show Trivia?.. Then come on down to Clouds to compete against

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0egy1D_0bGQgZkL00

Remembering the King: The Sun Years to Elvis Presley Blvd.

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Remembering The King: From the Sun Years to Elvis Presley Blvd. featuring Moses Snow & Doug Church

