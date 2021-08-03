Pensacola calendar: Events coming up

(PENSACOLA, FL) Pensacola has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pensacola:

Monday Night Blues featuring Big Al & The Heavyweights Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 130 E Government St, Pensacola, FL

Blues Society of Northwest Florida and Seville Quarter present Monday Night Blues, the longest running weekly Blues Jam in Florida, featuring Big Al & the Heavyweights. Opener at 7pm, host band at...

Leo Fest 2021 Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Leo Fest @ The Blue Room : Celebrating Leo Season ! Party with a Purpose and donate school supplies . AUGUST 6, 2021 at 6pm.

Uncle Kracker live in concert!! Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 22 S Palafox St, Pensacola, FL

Uncle Kracker will be live in concert Sunday August 29!! Doors open at 6pm!!

Tabletop Tuesdays at The 5 Barrel Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 121 S Palafox St, Pensacola, FL

Gather your gaming buddies for a special weekly Tabletop Tuesday event at 6pm! We have a wide variety of games ranging from the classic Chess to the crowd-favorite Catan – and players and more...

Rare Air Cruise To Biloxi, Mississippi Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 5998 Mobile Hwy, Pensacola, FL

11am departure to attend the Mississippi Shuckers vs Pensacola Wahoos Baseball game. we will leave at 11am sharp and drive to Beauvoir Home in Biloxi to meet up with Mississippi Gulf Coast VW Club...