Release Date Announced for Disney’s Stitch Crashes Sleeping Beauty Collection!

More Disney World hotels are set to reopen by the end of 2021, but there’s one hotel that we’re really looking forward to opening in 2022!. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel is set to open in Disney World next year and will take guests on a 2-night adventure up into space to go on their very own Star Wars journey. We’ve gotten a peek at some of the dining experiences, staterooms, characters, and activities that you’ll encounter once it opens, and now we’re getting some more hints on what might lie ahead in a NEW poster that was released by Disney!