Release Date Announced for Disney’s Stitch Crashes Sleeping Beauty Collection!
There’s a NEW Stitch coming to the Stitch Crashes Disney collection soon, and Disney has announced the release date!. We’ve been following the Stitch Crashes Disney collection for a while now, and there have been some interesting items, to say the least! We’ve seen Stitch crash into The Lion King, Pinnochio, Aladdin, and more! Coming up next, Stitch will crash into another Disney Princess movie — Sleeping Beauty! We’ve seen a first look at the Sleeping Beauty version, and now there’s finally a release date!www.disneyfoodblog.com
