Grand Rapids events coming soon

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Grand Rapids has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grand Rapids:

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Grand Rapids Grand Rapids, MI

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

RAW MILK CHEESE Grand Rapids, MI

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 435 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Come taste the spectrum of raw milk cheeses available to us here in the US and learn what makes these cheeses so special to us!

OLD WORLD VS. NEW Grand Rapids, MI

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 435 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Join us for this tasting to explore the traditions of the Old World and the innovations of the New World in regard to wine making.

Ghosts of Grand Rapids - Downtown West - Historic Ghost Walking Tour - 2021 Grand Rapids, MI

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 111 Library St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Join the author(s) for an evening of Grand Rapids history mixed with the paranormal world. Each tour guide will portray a member of Grand R