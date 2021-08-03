Coming soon: West Palm Beach events

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) West Palm Beach is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Palm Beach:

Clan Of Xymox West Palm Beach, FL

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 08:30 PM

Address: 518 Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Dutch darkwave pioneers CLAN OF XYMOX perform at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach for their first South Florida show since 1991!

PYRO in the Park: Yoga+Pilates+HIIT West Palm Beach, FL

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

60-minute total body meltdown! Bringing together the best of yoga, Pilates, and High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT).

Encore Dancesport Competition 2021 West Palm Beach, FL

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 600 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Encore Dancesport competition is a unique opportunity to see aspiring amateur dancers competing with their professional instructors.

FREE TICKETS | PALM BEACH IMPROV 8/4/2021 | STAND UP COMEDY SHOW West Palm Beach, FL

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 550 South Rosemary Avenue, #STE 250, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

The Dirty Laundry Comedy Tour Returns to Palm Beach Improv

2021 Downtown Summit West Palm Beach, FL

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 101 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Join the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority to hear updates on new projects and programming in Downtown West Palm Beach.