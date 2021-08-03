Cancel
Madison, WI

Madison calendar: Events coming up

Madison Today
 2 days ago

(MADISON, WI) Live events are lining up on the Madison calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Madison:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lzBhu_0bGQgLdP00

Learn more about the ‘Wisconsin Portfolio’ at Serendipity Labs – Madison on August 3

Madison, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 525 Junction Rd Suite 6500, Madison, WI

Learn more about the state of angel and venture capital investments in Wisconsin and meet the director of the Tech Council Investor Networks August 2, 3, 4 and 9. Please see the detailed full...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XI3cH_0bGQgLdP00

RiFF RAFF @ The Annex - Madison, WI - August 19th

Madison, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1212 Regent St, Madison, WI

Riff Raff and DJ Whoo Kid at The Annex at 2021-08-19T18:30:00-0500

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qugrk_0bGQgLdP00

32nd Annual Colloquium on Aging

Madison, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 770 West Dayton Street, Madison, WI 53706

Showcasing the latest research and resources on positive aging, with Speakers, a Poster Session, and a Health & Resource Fair.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PBpf0_0bGQgLdP00

Farm & Industry Short Course Preview Days 2021-2022

Madison, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Address: 610 Langdon Street, Madison, WI 53706

Visit the UW-Madison campus, meet current students and faculty, and tour FISC spaces to learn more about how FISC meets your needs!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K1gWu_0bGQgLdP00

Hold Your Spot for FISC

Madison, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 610 Langdon Street, Madison, WI 53706

Confirm your intention to attend FISC during the 2021-2022 academic year by holding your spot. Due by September 15th.

Learn More

