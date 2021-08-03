Live events Knoxville — what’s coming up
(KNOXVILLE, TN) Live events are lining up on the Knoxville calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Knoxville:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 400 Neyland Drive, Knoxville, TN 37902
We're looking forward to getting everyone together for our ten-year reunion at Calhoun's on the River August 21, 2021!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 207 West Jackson Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37902
Join us for a happy hour Friday, October 8 before the Gamecocks take on the Volunteers in Knoxville, TN!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 28 Market Square, Knoxville, TN 37902
Alright stop, collaborate and listen!! The I Love the 90's Bash bar crawl is coming Saturday August 14th, 2021! Let's go back to the 90s!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 510 W Main St., Knoxville, TN 37902
Annual Conference on Foster Care and Adoption to be held at First Baptist Church Knoxville
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:59 PM
Address: 213 West Jackson Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37902
Desert Dwellers | Bogtrotter | Cuddlefish special guest Zebbler Encanti Experience performing debut live Syncorswim set
Comments / 0