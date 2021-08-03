Live events Knoxville — what’s coming up

(KNOXVILLE, TN) Live events are lining up on the Knoxville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Knoxville:

CAK Class of 2010 Ten Year Reunion Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 400 Neyland Drive, Knoxville, TN 37902

We're looking forward to getting everyone together for our ten-year reunion at Calhoun's on the River August 21, 2021!

UofSC vs. Tennessee Pre-Game Happy Hour Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 207 West Jackson Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37902

Join us for a happy hour Friday, October 8 before the Gamecocks take on the Volunteers in Knoxville, TN!

I Love the 90's Bash Bar Crawl - Knoxville Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 28 Market Square, Knoxville, TN 37902

Alright stop, collaborate and listen!! The I Love the 90's Bash bar crawl is coming Saturday August 14th, 2021! Let's go back to the 90s!

KAFCAM 2021 Conference Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 510 W Main St., Knoxville, TN 37902

Annual Conference on Foster Care and Adoption to be held at First Baptist Church Knoxville

Desert Dwellers - Sept 12 at Jackson Terminal Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:59 PM

Address: 213 West Jackson Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37902

Desert Dwellers | Bogtrotter | Cuddlefish special guest Zebbler Encanti Experience performing debut live Syncorswim set