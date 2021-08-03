Cancel
Santa Ana, CA

Live events Santa Ana — what’s coming up

Santa Ana News Flash
Santa Ana News Flash
 2 days ago

(SANTA ANA, CA) Santa Ana is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Santa Ana:

It’s Raining Sunday Drag Brunch

Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 225 N Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Join Us At @thecopperdoor In Downtown Santa Ana for , “It’s Raining Drag Brunch” ☔️ Sunday Brunch

Chicano Artist and Friends

Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 207 North Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Celebration, Education, and Unity through Art Guest curated by Abe Moya, Briyana Negrette, and James Rocha August 7- October 2, 2021

Beer & Hymns + Songs of Summer

Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 843 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa, CA 92701

Come sing with us again! We will do our old favorites followed by a karaoke all-skate of summer songs. We can't wait to gather with you all.

ALTURA FRIDAYS

Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 225 North Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92701

ALTURA FRIDAYS INSIDE THE COPPER DOOR IN DOWNTOWN SANTA ANA REGGAETON |HIP-HOP | CLUB HITS

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Santa Ana

Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Santa Ana, CA 92701

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana, CA
With Santa Ana News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

