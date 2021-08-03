Reno calendar: Events coming up
(RENO, NV) Live events are lining up on the Reno calendar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Reno area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: Reno RIverwalk, Reno, NV 89501
Join us for Renos' favorite wine walk hosted by the small businesses of the Riverwalk District.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM
Address: 10 N Virginia St, Reno, NV 89501
A local passport to explore Northern Nevada's exquisite Latin, Caribbean culture, music, art and food.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Address: 214 West Commercial Row, Reno, NV 89501
KOMPANY makes a stop on his 'Untouchable Tour' at 1Up on October 15th, 2021.
