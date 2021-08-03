Cancel
Lexington, KY

Lexington calendar: Events coming up

Lexington Bulletin
Lexington Bulletin
 2 days ago

(LEXINGTON, KY) Live events are lining up on the Lexington calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lexington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flV0I_0bGQg5b200

Parent Social & Curriculum Swap

Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 4001 Victoria Way, Lexington, KY

Come meet other homeschooling parents to network and talk shop. Browse curriculum materials offered for free and/or bring your curriculum materials to offer to others. Great opportunity to pick up...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F2bwd_0bGQg5b200

varsity Volleyball

Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Watch the Henry Clay vs Harrison County - Girls Varsity Volleyball 08/19/2021 live and on demand online on the NFHS Network

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16GidE_0bGQg5b200

Lexington Farmers Market

Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 348 Southland Dr, Lexington, KY

Market Hours: Mid May - Mid November, 2021Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7AM - 4PM Location:400 West Maxwell Street, Lexington, KY 40508

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lLohY_0bGQg5b200

Camp Side Reserved

Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Camp Side Reserved Zipline , Retreat Center Rooms , Pool , Mill Lodge , Gym , Giant Swing , Dorms , Dining Hall , Chapel , Challenge Course

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TeQTV_0bGQg5b200

Sam Morril @ Comedy Off Broadway

Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Performance Dates/Times: Thu: 7:15 pm Fri & Sat: 7:15 & 9:45 pm Sam Morril: Morril is one of the fastest-rising stand-up comics in New York City and one of the best joke writers in the scene...

