Naples calendar: Coming events

(NAPLES, FL) Naples is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Naples:

Crazy Pantz Benefiting Pace Collier Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 8060 Grand Lely Dr, Naples, FL

Join us as we celebrate the Notable Men in SW Florida as they model their Crazy Pantz, for a Good Cause! Our community’s distinguished men will walk the runway, in hopes of generating the highest...

Segway & Trike Tour Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Zip through the streets of down-town Naples on this narrated tour. The tour guide narrates the history of the town, and points out historic places, local landmarks and points of interest in the...

LGBT Veterans Support Group Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2248 Airport-Pulling Rd S, Naples, FL

LGBT Veterans Support Group This group is designed to provide information, support and resources for veterans who are developing their identity within the realm of sexual or gender orientation as...

The All American Summer Luau Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 280 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples, FL

Property Managers and Board Members - You are invited to The Blue Stream Great American Luau! A night of collaboration and networking.

Felipe Esparza Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Rd #1100, Naples, FL

Felipe Esparza is a comedian and actor, best known for his raw, real-life comedy that audiences everywhere can relate to. With his signature wild hair, and his often-imitated phrase, “what’s up...