Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Coming soon: Tulsa events

Posted by 
Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 2 days ago

(TULSA, OK) Tulsa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tulsa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZUEZ_0bGQg14800

The Airborne Toxic Event

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 423 N Main Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

Cain's Ballroom welcomes The Airborne Toxic Event back to Tulsa, OK on October 8, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyR9K_0bGQg14800

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 114 West Archer Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Craw! - Don't Miss The Biggest Crawl Of The Year!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06f1r0_0bGQg14800

TYPROS Olympics 2021

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 410 North Main Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

The summer Olympics are happening in Tokyo this year, but in Tulsa, we do it better! Teams will square off in a series of pub and yard games

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dh16m_0bGQg14800

OK | Tulsa - Midtown Networking & Sales Training

Tulsa, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 4532 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK

Midtown Tulsa Bold team is hosted by Cory Snelson and gathers every Tuesday at Big Whiskey's on 51st street between Yale and Harvard. Starting promptly at 12:30 pm and ending by 1:30 pm; most...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BicxJ_0bGQg14800

Umphrey's McGee

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 423 N Main Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

Cain's Ballroom welcomes Umphrey's McGee back to Tulsa, OK on September 12, 2021

Learn More

Comments / 0

Tulsa Post

Tulsa Post

Tulsa, OK
294
Followers
308
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tulsa Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Yale, OK
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween#Ballroom#Harvard#Midtown#Tulsa Bold#Big Whiskey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel trade fire amid Iran tensions

TEL AVIV/BEIRUT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah fired rockets towards Israeli forces on Friday, drawing retaliatory fire from Israel into south Lebanon, in a third day of cross-border salvoes amid wider regional tensions with Iran. Suggesting its attack was calibrated to avoid further escalation, Hezbollah said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy