Coming soon: Tulsa events

(TULSA, OK) Tulsa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tulsa area:

The Airborne Toxic Event Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 423 N Main Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

Cain's Ballroom welcomes The Airborne Toxic Event back to Tulsa, OK on October 8, 2021

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl - Tulsa Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 114 West Archer Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Craw! - Don't Miss The Biggest Crawl Of The Year!

TYPROS Olympics 2021 Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 410 North Main Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

The summer Olympics are happening in Tokyo this year, but in Tulsa, we do it better! Teams will square off in a series of pub and yard games

OK | Tulsa - Midtown Networking & Sales Training Tulsa, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 4532 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK

Midtown Tulsa Bold team is hosted by Cory Snelson and gathers every Tuesday at Big Whiskey's on 51st street between Yale and Harvard. Starting promptly at 12:30 pm and ending by 1:30 pm; most...

Umphrey's McGee Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 423 N Main Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

Cain's Ballroom welcomes Umphrey's McGee back to Tulsa, OK on September 12, 2021