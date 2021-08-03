Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Fort Wayne Bulletin
Fort Wayne Bulletin
 2 days ago

(FORT WAYNE, IN) Fort Wayne is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Wayne:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A74YV_0bGQfzSu00

RHEA BUTCHER live in Fort Wayne, INDIANA presented by Let’s Comedy!

Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Fort Wayne, Indiana, 1915 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Live Comedy from RHEA BUTCHER in The Tiger Room FORT WAYNE INDIANA presented by Let’s Comedy!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8kro_0bGQfzSu00

Tacos, Tequila Margarita Fest

Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 333 South Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Join us Saturday, August 21st 2021 at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne, IN for Tacos, Tequila and Margarita Fest!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uElxw_0bGQfzSu00

World Apostolate of Fatima Annual Holy Mass & Breakfast

Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 120 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Join the World Apostolate of Fatima for our Annual Holy Mass with Bishop Rhoades and Conference with Fr. Bill Casey, CPM.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31qyVG_0bGQfzSu00

Rudy's Smoke Out 2021

Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 409 West Brackenridge Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Join us for our 5th ever Rudy's Smoke Out! This event is FREE for all attendees, but you can grab a VIP ticket now to get an amazing deal

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M1ZFP_0bGQfzSu00

FitLot Method DROP-IN CLASSES @ Fort Wayne, IN Parks & Rec Community Center

Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 233 W Main St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Drop-in, sweat a little, and see how you like FitLot Method circuit training!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne, IN
273
Followers
362
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Wayne Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Rhea Butcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Cpm#Fitlot Method
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel trade fire amid Iran tensions

TEL AVIV/BEIRUT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah fired rockets towards Israeli forces on Friday, drawing retaliatory fire from Israel into south Lebanon, in a third day of cross-border salvoes amid wider regional tensions with Iran. Suggesting its attack was calibrated to avoid further escalation, Hezbollah said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy