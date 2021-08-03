Fort Wayne calendar: Events coming up

(FORT WAYNE, IN) Fort Wayne is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Wayne:

RHEA BUTCHER live in Fort Wayne, INDIANA presented by Let’s Comedy! Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Fort Wayne, Indiana, 1915 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Live Comedy from RHEA BUTCHER in The Tiger Room FORT WAYNE INDIANA presented by Let’s Comedy!

Tacos, Tequila Margarita Fest Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 333 South Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Join us Saturday, August 21st 2021 at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne, IN for Tacos, Tequila and Margarita Fest!

World Apostolate of Fatima Annual Holy Mass & Breakfast Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 120 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Join the World Apostolate of Fatima for our Annual Holy Mass with Bishop Rhoades and Conference with Fr. Bill Casey, CPM.

Rudy's Smoke Out 2021 Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 409 West Brackenridge Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Join us for our 5th ever Rudy's Smoke Out! This event is FREE for all attendees, but you can grab a VIP ticket now to get an amazing deal

FitLot Method DROP-IN CLASSES @ Fort Wayne, IN Parks & Rec Community Center Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 233 W Main St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Drop-in, sweat a little, and see how you like FitLot Method circuit training!