Toledo, OH

Live events Toledo — what’s coming up

Toledo News Watch
 2 days ago

(TOLEDO, OH) Live events are lining up on the Toledo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Toledo:

Five Card Draw!! - The Smell of Gunsmoke - Toledo

Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 42 S. Superior St, Toledo, OH 43604

A Spaghetti Western! Five Card DRAW!! - The Smell of Gunsmoke

Beer Run - Maumee Bay Brewery | 2021 Ohio Brewery Running Series

Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 27 Broadway Street, Toledo, OH 43604

We are all about having fun, being active, and giving back!  Join us at Maumee Bay Brewpub as we run for beer!

Toledo - Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES!

Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 South Erie Street, Toledo, OH 43604

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband

Happy Hour - join us virtually or in person!

Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1301 North Summit Street, Toledo, OH 43604

HAPPY HOUR Charity Event to support Cherished Friends of Ahava.

Toledo News Watch

With Toledo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

