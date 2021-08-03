Voices from the Archive; Second Sunday History Series at the Bell Tower

Jesse Frazier, civic leader and innovative farmer, will be the lead topic of Voices from the Archive Part II, scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at the Bell Tower Cultural Center, 201 E. Second St. in Florence. Deyon Boughton and Dorothy Cool will share many interesting aspects of the life and work of this Florence pioneer. In the second part of the afternoon’s program, Reta Bruner will present her research on the widely important topic of water in western development in “The Weight of Water; Ditch Development in Fremont County and its Pioneers.” Her information includes history of the Deweese-Dye Ditch and touches on environmental pollution that has impacted the county.