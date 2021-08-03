Greensboro calendar: Coming events

(GREENSBORO, NC) Live events are coming to Greensboro.

The M.O.V.E Greensboro, NC

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 115 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

1st Monday of every month, we are taking over Elm St Lounge and turning it into a night of inspiration!! Open mic, poetry, singing, etc.

2nd Annual Unity Prayer Parade Greensboro, NC

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 South Greene Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

ANNOUNCING: The 2nd Annual Unity Prayer Parade (Downtown GSO - 9.25.21)

Megan Blake's Group Dog Training Greensboro, NC

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 208 North Davie Street, South Lawn, Greensboro, NC 27401

Get great dog tips and real time practice with Megan Blake, as you learn to connect more deeply with your four-legged best friend.

Trap Yoga Class Greensboro, NC

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:10 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1500 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro, NC 27401

A moderate paced flowing yoga class while listening to hip-hop music Bring Yoga Mat