Greensboro, NC

Greensboro calendar: Coming events

Greensboro News Flash
 2 days ago

(GREENSBORO, NC) Live events are coming to Greensboro.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Greensboro area:

The M.O.V.E

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 115 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

1st Monday of every month, we are taking over Elm St Lounge and turning it into a night of inspiration!! Open mic, poetry, singing, etc.

2nd Annual Unity Prayer Parade

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 South Greene Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

ANNOUNCING: The 2nd Annual Unity Prayer Parade (Downtown GSO - 9.25.21)

Megan Blake's Group Dog Training

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 208 North Davie Street, South Lawn, Greensboro, NC 27401

Get great dog tips and real time practice with Megan Blake, as you learn to connect more deeply with your four-legged best friend.

Trap Yoga Class

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:10 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1500 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro, NC 27401

A moderate paced flowing yoga class while listening to hip-hop music Bring Yoga Mat

Greensboro, NC
ABOUT

With Greensboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

