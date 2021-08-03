Live events coming up in Corpus Christi

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Live events are coming to Corpus Christi.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Corpus Christi:

Whole Community Planning for a Disaster Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 402 Harbor Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

When a disaster strikes, people from the whole community will be impacted by the incident; the whole community can also be actively involved

FBHS class of 2011's 10 year reunion! Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 702 North Chaparral Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Business casual, bar will be open for individual drink tabs, Flamin' Grills will be outside with their food truck.

Tide Turners Kids Club Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 5488 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX

The Tide Turners Kids Club is a FREE club designed for kids age 5 and under. La Palmera hosts a Tide Turners event on the first Tuesday of every month with fun activities like story time...

Realms Con 2021 Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 900 North Shoreline Boulevard, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Realms Con is not just a convention, it's an experience. Meet your favorite celebrity; experience a concert; learn a drawing, costuming, or prop making technique; dance away at the ball or party all night at the raves; watch a cosplay contest or be a part of one; join an interactive panel/workshop/game; visit the card and video gaming rooms and join a tournament. Realms Con's focus is to make sure our attendees always have lots of fun activities all weekend.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.