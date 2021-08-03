Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

Live events coming up in Corpus Christi

Posted by 
Corpus Christi Journal
Corpus Christi Journal
 2 days ago

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Live events are coming to Corpus Christi.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Corpus Christi:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qGi5_0bGQff3c00

Whole Community Planning for a Disaster

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 402 Harbor Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

When a disaster strikes, people from the whole community will be impacted by the incident; the whole community can also be actively involved

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3axTcF_0bGQff3c00

FBHS class of 2011's 10 year reunion!

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 702 North Chaparral Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Business casual, bar will be open for individual drink tabs, Flamin' Grills will be outside with their food truck.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ms6b_0bGQff3c00

Tide Turners Kids Club

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 5488 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX

The Tide Turners Kids Club is a FREE club designed for kids age 5 and under. La Palmera hosts a Tide Turners event on the first Tuesday of every month with fun activities like story time...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3m4z_0bGQff3c00

Realms Con 2021

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 900 North Shoreline Boulevard, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Realms Con is not just a convention, it's an experience. Meet your favorite celebrity; experience a concert; learn a drawing, costuming, or prop making technique; dance away at the ball or party all night at the raves; watch a cosplay contest or be a part of one; join an interactive panel/workshop/game; visit the card and video gaming rooms and join a tournament. Realms Con's focus is to make sure our attendees always have lots of fun activities all weekend.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBjQ4_0bGQff3c00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi, TX
332
Followers
355
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

With Corpus Christi Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Food Truck#Sun Oct 10#Tx 78401 Realms Con#Realms Con
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel trade fire amid Iran tensions

TEL AVIV/BEIRUT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah fired rockets towards Israeli forces on Friday, drawing retaliatory fire from Israel into south Lebanon, in a third day of cross-border salvoes amid wider regional tensions with Iran. Suggesting its attack was calibrated to avoid further escalation, Hezbollah said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy