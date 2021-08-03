Cancel
Rochester, NY

Live events on the horizon in Rochester

Rochester News Flash
Rochester News Flash
 2 days ago

(ROCHESTER, NY) Rochester is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rochester:

ROC on Tech 2021

Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 123 East Main Street, Rochester, NY 14604

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with our member technology companies, is proud to launch ROC on Tech 2021

Food for the Soul Tasting

Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 250 East Main Street, Rochester, NY 14604

Come join us for some amazing food, drinks, music and more!

The Penthouse Presents: Flight Night featuring Jimmie Highsmith Jazz Trio

Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 East Avenue, 11th Floor, Rochester, NY 14604

Join us for Friday Night Live: Flight Night! featuring an incredible live jazz performance with Jimmie Highsmith Jazz Trio!

Call For The Priest (The Ultimate Judas Priest Experience)

Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 55 Chestnut St, Rochester, NY 14604

Call For The Priest (The Ultimate Judas Priest Experience) in Rochester, NY

Rochester Hard Cider & Doughnut Fest

Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 355 East Avenue, Rochester, NY 14604

Part Bar Hop, Part Sweet Celebration! Featuring 8 bars & restaurants, hard cider, hard seltzer & 2,000 free delicious doughnut creations!

Rochester News Flash

Rochester News Flash

Rochester, NY
With Rochester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

