Buffalo events coming up

(BUFFALO, NY) Buffalo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Buffalo area:

Caveman Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 341 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202

DSP Shows presents Caveman at the 9th Ward at Babeville

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 50 Fountain Plaza, #Suite 1400, Buffalo, NY 14202

Enjoy this exclusive offer! Learn up to 7 Techniques: Everything Eyelash & Teeth Whitening 101 & Teeth Gems!

Yoga with Coach Pegah Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Buffalo, Buffalo, NY 14201

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

{Private} Paint the Town with Rachel Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 74 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY 14202

FAQs Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event? No. We have a pre-printed guest list with your name already on it. Have your guest

Bing Meets Buff (Silent Headphone Edition) Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: Buffalo, NY, Buffalo, NY, NY 14201

We starting off the semester right with a huge collaboration event with a organization name "10Toes" from Buffalo. A silent headphone party.