Buffalo, NY

Buffalo events coming up

Buffalo Post
 2 days ago

(BUFFALO, NY) Buffalo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Buffalo area:

Caveman

Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 341 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202

DSP Shows presents Caveman at the 9th Ward at Babeville

BUFFALO: SUPER CLASS!! Everything Eyelash, Teeth Whitening/Gem Training

Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 50 Fountain Plaza, #Suite 1400, Buffalo, NY 14202

Enjoy this exclusive offer! Learn up to 7 Techniques: Everything Eyelash & Teeth Whitening 101 & Teeth Gems!

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Buffalo, Buffalo, NY 14201

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

{Private} Paint the Town with Rachel

Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 74 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY 14202

FAQs  Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event? No. We have a pre-printed guest list with your name already on it. Have your guest

Bing Meets Buff (Silent Headphone Edition)

Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: Buffalo, NY, Buffalo, NY, NY 14201

We starting off the semester right with a huge collaboration event with a organization name "10Toes" from Buffalo. A silent headphone party.

Buffalo, NY
ABOUT

With Buffalo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

