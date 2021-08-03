Florida leads the nation in kids hospitalized for COVID-19
The Sunshine State leads the nation in another alarming coronavirus statistic: kids hospitalized with COVID-19. Florida had 32 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations per day …. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.www.hillcountrynews.com
Comments / 0