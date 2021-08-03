Spokane events coming soon
(SPOKANE, WA) Live events are coming to Spokane.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Spokane area:
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, Spokane, WA 99201
National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 PM
Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201
All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm. Restaurant open at 3pm. Basement Lounge open at 6pm
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:59 PM
Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201
All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm. Basement Lounge open at 6pm. Restaurant open at 3pm
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 PM
Address: 334 W Spokane Falls Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201
COMEDIAN JO KOY ANNOUNCES 2ND NORTH AMERICAN LEG TO JUST KIDDING WORLD TOUR
Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 11:00 PM
Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201
All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm, restaurant open at 3pm, basement lounge open at 6pm
