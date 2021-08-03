Cancel
Spokane, WA

Spokane events coming soon

Spokane Post
Spokane Post
 2 days ago

(SPOKANE, WA) Live events are coming to Spokane.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Spokane area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VtIDs_0bGQfNMe00

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Spokane, WA 99201

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451pwd_0bGQfNMe00

Kuinka

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm. Restaurant open at 3pm. Basement Lounge open at 6pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSsLr_0bGQfNMe00

The Seshen / Water Monster

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:59 PM

Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm. Basement Lounge open at 6pm. Restaurant open at 3pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lB3Ql_0bGQfNMe00

Jo Koy

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 334 W Spokane Falls Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

COMEDIAN JO KOY ANNOUNCES 2ND NORTH AMERICAN LEG TO JUST KIDDING WORLD TOUR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NlO9n_0bGQfNMe00

Lomelda // alexalone

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 11:00 PM

Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm, restaurant open at 3pm, basement lounge open at 6pm

