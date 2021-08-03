Bottom's up: Daytona commissioners to discuss bar time, special election on Wednesday
DAYTONA BEACH — Whether city bars should remain open until 3 a.m. will be a key topic at Wednesday's City Commission meeting. The commission is also expected to discuss preventing discrimination against low-income renters. And they will likely set a special election to replace City Commissioner Aaron Delgado, who recently purchased a home in Ormond Beach and has announced his intention to resign from the commission.www.news-journalonline.com
